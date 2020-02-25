KOTG: Snow in the Black Hills, State Theatre progress and Jefferson High School’s logo

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

A KELOLAND elementary school got a surprise make over recently thanks to members of the community. The teachers at Eugene Field Elementary were treated to a pleasant surprise one morning coming into school.

Snow continues to fall in western KELOLAND and roads are tough shape in the Black Hills.

A student organization at the University of South Dakota called Strollers, puts on skits. In recent days, a Strollers Twitter account posted a tweet, which talks about using the n-word. It prompted this student forum to talk about race.

The Sioux Falls school district is going to be testifying in Pierre Tuesday against a bill that revises the provisions for student immunizations.

Sioux Falls’ new high school has new colors and a mascot.

The State Theatre is expected to open this year.

