KOTG: Snow in the Black Hills, State Theatre progress and Jefferson High School’s logo

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

A KELOLAND elementary school got a surprise make over recently thanks to members of the community. The teachers at Eugene Field Elementary were treated to a pleasant surprise one morning coming into school.

Local church revamps elementary school teacher’s lounge

Snow continues to fall in western KELOLAND and roads are tough shape in the Black Hills.

Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, February 25th

A student organization at the University of South Dakota called Strollers, puts on skits. In recent days, a Strollers Twitter account posted a tweet, which talks about using the n-word. It prompted this student forum to talk about race.

Racially-charged social media post prompts packed USD forum

The Sioux Falls school district is going to be testifying in Pierre Tuesday against a bill that revises the provisions for student immunizations. 

Sioux Falls School District will testify against vaccination bill

Sioux Falls’ new high school has new colors and a mascot. 

Thomas Jefferson High School will be called the Jefferson Cavaliers

The State Theatre is expected to open this year. 

The State Theatre making progress in opening this year

