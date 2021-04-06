KOTG: Snow in the Black Hills; Lightning show; Residents 16 and older eligible for COVID-19 vaccine

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, April 6. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather!

Sioux Falls police are trying to find the people who stole two vehicles this weekend from an east side business.

The City of Brookings has an interim fire chief, following chief Darrell Hartmann’s retirement. The announcement comes two weeks after police arrested Hartmann for DUI.

Last week it was high temperatures and wildfires. Now residents in the Black Hills are bracing for snow.

Mother nature put on quite the show Monday evening in the Sioux Falls area.

Due to COVID-19, the Sioux Falls Police Department had to suspend its’ Citizens Academy. So they are producing a new video series called “Get to know the Sioux Falls P.D.”

Monday was the first day any South Dakota resident who is 16 years old or older can receive a COVID-19 vaccine.

