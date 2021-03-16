KOTG: Snow clean up; Driver uncovers large pothole; Former Canaries baseball player to serve 50 years in prison

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Welcome to Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather as you begin your day.

With so much snow and slush, you’ll find a lot of puddles on Sioux Falls streets and you never know what’s under all the water.

Snow plows were out in full force early Monday morning once the City of Sioux Falls issued a snow alert.

Over a foot of snow fell on parts of western KELOLAND this weekend. And with that much snow comes tricky driving conditions.

One of those crashes in Rapid City turned out to be deadly. Around 6:30 Monday morning, a driver noticed some people walking on Mount Rushmore Road, and slowed down. Police say a pickup swerved to avoid hitting the vehicle and ended up hitting a person.

Juan Thomas, Jr., a former Canaries baseball player and former coach in Harrisburg, was ordered to serve 50 years in prison on 1st degree child rape and child pornography charges.

A 42-year-old man is waking up behind bars this morning, accused of burglarizing a business on the south side of Sioux Falls.

Three Des Moines men are in the Minnehaha County jail, accused of stealing catalytic converters in Sioux Falls over the weekend.

