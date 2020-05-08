KOTG: Smithfield resuming operations, SF businesses reopening and cold temperatures

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go.

State health officials have confirmed two more COVID-19 related deaths, both women over the age of 80 in Minnehaha County.

Smithfield Foods resumed operations Thursday after the CDC and USDA said the plant was in full compliance with guidelines.

A vote by the Sioux Falls city council on Thursday will ease restrictions for businesses during this pandemic.

While most business owners have plans for fires, tornadoes, and even break-ins — what do you do to recover from a global pandemic?

While many Sioux Falls businesses will soon reopen, a few tattoo and piercing shops are still weighing their options.

After weeks of being closed by the coronavirus, Sioux Falls bars and restaurants are looking forward to reopening, now that the city council has lifted restrictions.

It’s a cold start to the day and temperatures will remain below average for the next several days.

