KOTG: Smithfield resuming operations, SF businesses reopening and cold temperatures

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

State health officials have confirmed two more COVID-19 related deaths, both women over the age of 80 in Minnehaha County.

COVID-19 update: South Dakota death toll up to 31, active cases at 846 as 698 new test results announced

Smithfield Foods resumed operations Thursday after the CDC and USDA said the plant was in full compliance with guidelines.

Smithfield plant resumes operations in Sioux Falls

A vote by the Sioux Falls city council on Thursday will ease restrictions for businesses during this pandemic.

Ordinance easing COVID-19 restrictions on Sioux Falls businesses passes 7-1

While most business owners have plans for fires, tornadoes, and even break-ins — what do you do to recover from a global pandemic?

Guidance for businesses reopening during pandemic

While many Sioux Falls businesses will soon reopen, a few tattoo and piercing shops are still weighing their options.

Reopening plans for two Sioux Falls tattoo shops

After weeks of being closed by the coronavirus, Sioux Falls bars and restaurants are looking forward to reopening, now that the city council has lifted restrictions.

Krav’n planning Monday reopening

It’s a cold start to the day and temperatures will remain below average for the next several days.

Storm Center Update – Friday AM May 8

