KOTG: Smithfield latest, racing event without fans and weekend weather update

South Dakota’s case count continues to climb, but the numbers aren’t all bad. More than a thousand South Dakotans have recovered from COVID-19, according to Thursday’s numbers. We expect an update between 11 a.m. and noon on Friday.

More than a thousand cases of COVID-19 are now linked to Smithfield Foods

That includes 801 workers and 206 people they had close contact with. The Sioux Falls AFL-CIO president communicates with Smithfield employees and their union representative. Kooper Caraway says workers are eager to get back on the job. The CDC released a report on Thursday with 11 pages of recommendations for the plant.

Park Jefferson Speedway is set to host live racing on Saturday, but will run the Open Wheel Nationals without spectators.

