KOTG: Sioux Falls woman scammed out of nearly $11,000; Fire danger; Summit League day 4

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

A 77-year-old Sioux Falls woman is out nearly $11,000 due to a scam.

A West Central student was airlifted to a hospital Monday morning after a crash that happened right in front of the high school.

Firefighters in the Black Hills have been extremely busy over the past few days. With the dry conditions, fire danger in the area ranged from very high to extreme.

In a Sunday night interview, Meghan, The former Duchess of Sussex revealed she had suicidal thoughts as a working member of a royal family.

House Bill 1100, which is making its way through the South Dakota legislature right now, would set up “an interim committee to recommend implementation of the medical marijuana program.”

Today’s finals match-ups are set for the Summit League Championships. On the women’s side, USD takes on Omaha. The Coyotes return to the title game for the fourth straight year in search of their second consecutive title. While The Mavericks have made history as the first 8-seed to reach the final and are looking to keep their Cinderella story going. This game tips off at 1 p.m.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.