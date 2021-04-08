KOTG: Sioux Falls triage center; SD Urban Indian Health vaccines; CASA red cape week

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, April 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Two people were arrested on Tuesday for a long list of drug charges in what Sioux Falls police say is a sizeable bust.

The Sioux Falls triage center, that will help people going through addiction and mental heath problems, could be taking-in its first clients in less than two months.

A Sioux Falls clinic is encouraging you to sign up to get your COVID-19 vaccine. The South Dakota Urban Indian Health Clinic gives shots three times a week. While they average about 20 to 30 vaccinations on those days, they have had extra doses.

People who lost a loved one to COVID-19 will be eligible next week to apply for reimbursement from FEMA for funeral expenses.

People all over KELOLAND are showing their support for Court Appointed Special Advocates otherwise know as CASA.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.