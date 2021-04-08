KOTG: Sioux Falls triage center; SD Urban Indian Health vaccines; CASA red cape week

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, April 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Two people were arrested on Tuesday for a long list of drug charges in what Sioux Falls police say is a sizeable bust.

Multiple pounds of marijuana confiscated after traffic stop in Sioux Falls

The Sioux Falls triage center, that will help people going through addiction and mental heath problems, could be taking-in its first clients in less than two months.

Sioux Falls triage center planning to open in two months

A Sioux Falls clinic is encouraging you to sign up to get your COVID-19 vaccine. The South Dakota Urban Indian Health Clinic gives shots three times a week. While they average about 20 to 30 vaccinations on those days, they have had extra doses.

South Dakota Urban Indian Health has vaccine to distribute, encouraging people to sign up

People who lost a loved one to COVID-19 will be eligible next week to apply for reimbursement from FEMA for funeral expenses.

FEMA funeral reimbursement program ripe for fraud

People all over KELOLAND are showing their support for Court Appointed Special Advocates otherwise know as CASA.

CASA red cape week hits social media in KELOLAND

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 