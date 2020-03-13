1  of  7
KOTG: City of Sioux Falls takes proactive steps, addiction treatment concerns and winter weather returning

Start the day with KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know. 

Mayor Paul TenHaken stopped by the KELOLAND Media Group studio Friday morning to discuss the city’s decision.

Mayor TenHaken on KELOLAND This Morning ‘Not in panic mode’

KELOLAND Investigates began looking into problems in our prison system four years ago. Prisons are notorious for issues like worker shortages, turnover and safety issues. 

PREVIEW: Growing treatment gap

Winter weather is back for parts of KELOLAND with winter storm warnings going into effect for the Black Hills Friday night and Saturday. Our snow forecast is still less than 1″ in Sioux Falls.

Storm Center Update- Friday AM, March 13th

Sioux Falls city council members who attended an emergency meeting unanimously approved an ordinance to close many of the city’s public buildings, canceling all events with more than 250 people expected to attend.

The Sioux Falls School District is canceling many after-school events in response to growing concerns about coronavirus.

Sioux Falls public schools in ‘quasi-quarantine,’ according to superintendent

While many places are closing down or canceling events, the state high school basketball is still underway. 

SDHSAA limits tickets for Girls State B Basketball

The NAIA cancelled all winter championships, which includes the D-II Men’s Basketball Championship at the Sanford Pentagon.

NAIA DII Men’s Basketball Championship canceled amid coronavirus concerns

