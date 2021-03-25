KOTG: Sioux Falls shooting investigation; Texting 9-1-1; Returned wallet

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

We first told you about multiple shootings in Eastern Sioux Falls on KELOLAND News at 10 p.m. Tuesday night.

Sioux Falls police investigate three separate shootings in one night

Rapid City police are searching for a man who is considered armed and dangerous in connection with a homicide on the city’s north side.

Authorities in Rapid City searching for person of interest in homicide case

There’s another way to contact 9-1-1 for an emergency in South Dakota if you can’t call.

South Dakota now offers ‘text to 911’

The Brookings Fire Chief is facing DUI charges following an arrest made last weekend.

Brookings fire chief arrested for driving under the influence

A man who drove over a retaining wall with his vehicle in Sioux Falls is now facing several charges.

Sioux Falls man arrested after driving over retaining wall on 10th Street

After much discussion, the Rapid City school board decided to follow through with hosting prom on its original date.

Rapid City seniors share their thoughts on this year’s prom

A local mother is offering a big thank you to the man who found and returned her wallet last week.

A kind gesture for a local mother

