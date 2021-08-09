KOTG: Sioux Falls School Board to discuss Continue To Learn Plan; 73-year-old man sentenced to 20 years; SDDOT campaign

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, August 9. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

The Sioux Falls School Board will hear a report on the districts Continue to Learn Plan at Monday night’s meeting. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Instructional Planning Center.

Sioux Falls School District releases 2021-2022 Continue To Learn Plan draft

A federal judge has sentenced a South Dakota man to 20 years in prison for molesting two young girls.

Porcupine man sentenced to 20 years for molesting 2 girls

A motorcyclist was killed in a weekend crash west of Wall.

Motorcyclist dies in crash near Kadoka

Driving safely is important all year long, and with the busy summer traffic and many people heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, we are seeing why it is especially important right now to pay attention to the road and buckle up.

‘Without my seatbelt, I could’ve flown over’: SDDOT reminding everyone to buckle up

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 