KOTG: Sioux Falls School Board to discuss Continue To Learn Plan; 73-year-old man sentenced to 20 years; SDDOT campaign

The Sioux Falls School Board will hear a report on the districts Continue to Learn Plan at Monday night’s meeting. The meeting starts at 5:30 p.m. at the Instructional Planning Center.

A federal judge has sentenced a South Dakota man to 20 years in prison for molesting two young girls.

A motorcyclist was killed in a weekend crash west of Wall.

Driving safely is important all year long, and with the busy summer traffic and many people heading to the Sturgis Motorcycle Rally, we are seeing why it is especially important right now to pay attention to the road and buckle up.

