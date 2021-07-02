KOTG: Sioux Falls Police prepare for holiday weekend; fire reminder from national forest officials; soldiers return home to families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Multiple agencies were called to help with a fire north of Blunt, South Dakota.

Sioux Falls Police will have extra officers on duty to respond to fireworks calls over the weekend.

You’ll want to think twice before starting a campfire this weekend. With conditions remaining fairly dry throughout the state, a campfire can quickly turn into something much more if you’re not careful.

After ten months overseas, just under 200 soldiers finally returned home to their families. The 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade came home to South Dakota yesterday after serving in The Horn of Africa.