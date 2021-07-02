KOTG: Sioux Falls Police prepare for holiday weekend; fire reminder from national forest officials; soldiers return home to families

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, July 2. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Multiple agencies were called to help with a fire north of Blunt, South Dakota.

Multiple fire departments respond to fire near Blunt, over 200 acres burned

Sioux Falls Police will have extra officers on duty to respond to fireworks calls over the weekend.

Sioux Falls Police offer fireworks reminder

You’ll want to think twice before starting a campfire this weekend. With conditions remaining fairly dry throughout the state, a campfire can quickly turn into something much more if you’re not careful.

BH National Forest Service urges the public to not start illegal campfires or fireworks

After ten months overseas, just under 200 soldiers finally returned home to their families. The 196th Maneuver Enhancement Brigade came home to South Dakota yesterday after serving in The Horn of Africa.

Coming home: Soldiers return to their loved ones

