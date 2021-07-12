KOTG: Sioux Falls police investigating shooting; search and rescue K-9 helps find teen; Berneice Johnson turns 106

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an early morning shooting.

Sioux Falls police investigating after man showed up to hospital with gunshot wound

Multiple agencies in Pennington County were called to help find a missing teenager over the weekend.

Search and Rescue K-9 helps find missing teen in Pennington County

Multiple agencies in Pipestone County, Minnesota were called to help with a hog barn fire near Jasper.

Firefighters respond to a hog barn fire near Jasper

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash west of Martin from over the weekend.

One person dead in car-semi crash near Martin

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken declared Sunday Berneice Johnson Day and for good reason. It was her 106th birthday. Berneice was born near Spirit Lake, Iowa, in 1915.

‘I’ve had a good life altogether’: Berneice Johnson celebrates 106 years of life

Here’s something we think will make you smile. Paws Pet Resort set up a dog dock diving competition this weekend. Dogs competed in different jumping events as part of a fundraiser.

Pet resort sponsors dog dock diving event

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 