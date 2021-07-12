KOTG: Sioux Falls police investigating shooting; search and rescue K-9 helps find teen; Berneice Johnson turns 106

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, July 12. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Police in Sioux Falls are investigating an early morning shooting.

Multiple agencies in Pennington County were called to help find a missing teenager over the weekend.

Multiple agencies in Pipestone County, Minnesota were called to help with a hog barn fire near Jasper.

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash west of Martin from over the weekend.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken declared Sunday Berneice Johnson Day and for good reason. It was her 106th birthday. Berneice was born near Spirit Lake, Iowa, in 1915.

Here’s something we think will make you smile. Paws Pet Resort set up a dog dock diving competition this weekend. Dogs competed in different jumping events as part of a fundraiser.