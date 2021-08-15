KOTG: Sioux Falls police investigating shooting; S.D. Little League heading to World Series; Substitute teachers needed in Sioux Falls

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Sunday! Here’s what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Sioux Falls police are investigating after an early morning fight led to gunfire.

Police investigating shooting in north Sioux Falls

School districts across KELOLAND are putting out a call for substitute teachers as the new school year draws nearer.

Sioux Falls School District in need of substitute teachers

The city of Sioux Falls is looking for feedback on your garbage.

City wants feedback on trash bin placement in Sioux Falls

We now known when, and who, the Sioux Falls Little League All-Stars will be playing in this week’s Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania.

Sioux Falls Little League falls to Nebraska in championship, will head to World Series next week

