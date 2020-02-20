Live Now
KOTG: Sioux Falls police investigate possible shooting, Hartford continues to grow and warming weather

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

Police in Sioux Falls are investigating a possible shooting in western Sioux Falls early Thursday morning. Police confirmed to KELOLAND News they are investigating a possible shooting in the area of South Regal Place.

Police investigating possible shooting in western Sioux Falls

It’s a cold start to the day, including the Sioux Falls area where temperatures have fallen below zero. Highs Thursday will be warmer than Wednesday with 29 in Sioux Falls and 43 at Rapid City with lots of sunshine.

Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, February 20th

The City of Hartford has gone through a number of changes economically over the years and it only continues to grow. Realtor Dave Larson was born and raised in Hartford.

Hartford and its growing economy

It’s one of the most dangerous jobs of farming and this year it’s proving to be even more dangerous; getting inside a grain bin.   

Farmer wants to raise awareness about grain bin safety

Bunker Labs is a new program in South Dakota. It is designed to help people in the military, veterans, and others, get connected to jump start their own business.

Bunker Labs comes to South Dakota

For decades, The Keg ruled the roost in east Sioux Falls. Now, the chicken restaurant is back on that side of town.

The Keg reclaims east side chicken legacy with new location

