KOTG: Sioux Falls police chase; State of the State speech; Elevate Rapid City

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

A suspect wanted in a recent homicide in Sioux Falls is now behind bars. Local law enforcement say they chased the suspect late yesterday afternoon when he refused to stop. The pursuit went through central Sioux Falls before it ended near 2nd Street and Kiwanis Avenue.

Homicide suspect in custody following pursuit through central Sioux Falls

A Sioux Falls teen is behind bars after he was accused of shooting a 13-year-old girl over the weekend.

16-year-old charged as an adult in shooting of 13-year-old

Governors across the U.S. are stepping up security to keep lawmakers and state workers safe.

How states are responding to FBI warning about planned armed protests

The 2021 South Dakota legislative session started on Tuesday, when Gov. Kristi Noem gave her annual State of the State address. Noem praised the state she leads and shared where her executive focus is.

Recapping Noem’s State of the State speech: Governor addresses abortion, history education, telehealth, broadband

COVID-19 put a lot of financial stress on local businesses in 2020. Now that a new year is here, Elevate Rapid City is hoping to help those businesses come back strong.

Elevate Rapid City hopes to improve economy in 2021

