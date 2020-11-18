KOTG: Sioux Falls passes mask mandate by 6-2 vote, former S.D. nurse calls for more action and a turkey dinner for The Banquet

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

South Dakota Health officials confirmed more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,006 new total cases; Death toll remains at 644; Active cases at 18,624

To avoid overwhelming our hospitals, shutting down businesses and spreading COVID-19, city leaders in Rapid City are asking the community to take proper health precautions. 

Rapid City council will discuss a city-wide mask mandate

Last night, the Sioux Falls City Council reconsidered last week’s mask mandate. The proposed mask mandate in Sioux Falls passed by a 6-2 count. There is no penalty for failing to comply.

Sioux Falls mask mandate passes

The Harrisburg School Board has approved a mask mandate for anyone who goes into a district building.

Harrisburg School Board approves mask mandate for all entering buildings

A long-time regional traveling nurse with decades of experience in urgent care is speaking out about things she says other health care professionals aren’t allowed to tell you. 

COVID-19 Beyond the Numbers: Nurse practitioner believes South Dakotans are better than this

Guests of the Banquet in Sioux Falls will enjoy a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving. 

The Banquet gets turkey donation

