KOTG: Sioux Falls passes mask mandate by 6-2 vote, former S.D. nurse calls for more action and a turkey dinner for The Banquet

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

South Dakota Health officials confirmed more than 1,000 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

To avoid overwhelming our hospitals, shutting down businesses and spreading COVID-19, city leaders in Rapid City are asking the community to take proper health precautions.

Last night, the Sioux Falls City Council reconsidered last week’s mask mandate. The proposed mask mandate in Sioux Falls passed by a 6-2 count. There is no penalty for failing to comply.

The Harrisburg School Board has approved a mask mandate for anyone who goes into a district building.

A long-time regional traveling nurse with decades of experience in urgent care is speaking out about things she says other health care professionals aren’t allowed to tell you.

Guests of the Banquet in Sioux Falls will enjoy a turkey dinner on Thanksgiving.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!