KOTG: Sioux Falls murder suspect arrested; Catalytic converter thefts; Impeachment on Ravnsborg delayed

Tuesday afternoon, a man wanted for murder in Sioux Falls, was arrested outside of Memphis, Tennessee. 37-year-old Max Bolden is accused in the shooting death of Benjamin Donahue the third, in October of 2019.

Sioux Falls police have seen 40 or 50 cases of catalytic converters being cut off of vehicles in the last few months.

Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls is preparing to end its season on Sunday. Each year, Great Bear says goodbye to winter with a festival called SnirtFest. The yearly event includes everything from snowball fights and sled races to costumes and a limbo contest.

We are hearing from former Attorney General Marty Jackley, who announced on Monday that he will be running for his old job in 2022.

Impeachment proceedings against South Dakota’s attorney general may be put on hold. Tuesday, the Speaker of the House announced that state lawmakers should wait until the charges against Jason Ravnsborg make their way through the court system.

Staff at Monument Health in Western KELOLAND are looking forward to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine’s arrival this week. To start, the hospital will distribute the Johnson and Johnson shots in its Rapid City, Custer, and Spearfish locations. Using all three vaccines, Health officials hope they’ll be able to vaccinate the public even faster.

