KOTG: Sioux Falls murder suspect arrested; Catalytic converter thefts; Impeachment on Ravnsborg delayed

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Tuesday afternoon, a man wanted for murder in Sioux Falls, was arrested outside of Memphis, Tennessee. 37-year-old Max Bolden is accused in the shooting death of Benjamin Donahue the third, in October of 2019.

U.S. Marshals arrest Sioux Falls murder suspect in Memphis, Tennessee

Sioux Falls police have seen 40 or 50 cases of catalytic converters being cut off of vehicles in the last few months.

Catalytic converter thefts on the rise

Great Bear Ski Valley in Sioux Falls is preparing to end its season on Sunday. Each year, Great Bear says goodbye to winter with a festival called SnirtFest. The yearly event includes everything from snowball fights and sled races to costumes and a limbo contest.

Great Bear closing for the season on Sunday

We are hearing from former Attorney General Marty Jackley, who announced on Monday that he will be running for his old job in 2022.

Marty Jackley running for SD attorney general

Impeachment proceedings against South Dakota’s attorney general may be put on hold. Tuesday, the Speaker of the House announced that state lawmakers should wait until the charges against Jason Ravnsborg make their way through the court system.

House State Affairs committee votes to delay Ravnsborg impeachment process

Staff at Monument Health in Western KELOLAND are looking forward to the Johnson and Johnson vaccine’s arrival this week. To start, the hospital will distribute the Johnson and Johnson shots in its Rapid City, Custer, and Spearfish locations. Using all three vaccines, Health officials hope they’ll be able to vaccinate the public even faster.

Monument Health looks forward to the arrival of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine this week

