KOTG: Sioux Falls mask mandate extension fails; man arrested after unintentionally firing gun; one year into the pandemic

No one was hurt when a shotgun was accidentally fired into the floor at a Sioux Falls apartment and into the residence below. It happened Monday afternoon on west 11th street in Sioux Falls.

Gift card scams are big business for suspects. The Federal Trade Commission says $245 million has been stolen since 2017 and that’s only the cases reported to them.

It was nearly one year ago that South Dakota reported its first case of COVID-19. In response, the City of Sioux Falls opened up its Emergency Operations Center to try and prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Sioux Falls City Council has declined to extend a mask mandate for the city. A mandate with no penalty for people who don’t comply is set to expire on Saturday. Last night the city council considered an extension, also without a penalty, which would have lasted until the South Dakota Department of Health announces that people in Phase 1 Group E can receive vaccinations.

A 22-year-old man from Madison solved an employment issue by starting his own business. Jeffery Gulbranson, who has cerebral palsy and septo-optic dysplasia with several learning and cognitive disabilities, is getting to work shredding documents.

