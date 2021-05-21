KOTG: Sioux falls man arrested in connection with car break ins; Graffiti on Watertown playground; Black bear sighting increase in the Black Hills

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Welcome to Friday’s KELOLAND On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

A 20 year old Sioux Falls man was arrested in connection with car break ins in the central part of the city. Police say a neighbor saw someone go into a garage early Thursday morning and break into a car.

Officers were called to Belmont Park on Wednesday for graffiti on the playground equipment. Authorities say someone used spray paint and a marker to vandalize the area.

Wildlife officials are urging caution as the number of black bear sightings have increased in the Black Hills. Bears have been recently been sighted in Lead, Spearfish, Johnson Siding and last weekend in Rapid City.

This weekend, visitors can enter all state parks and recreation areas for free. You can also fish for free today, tomorrow and Sunday and no fishing licenses are required.

JJ’s Axes & Ales in Sioux Falls is hosting a special event on Sunday. It’s designed to raise money for “Almost Home Canine Rescue”, a dog and cat rescue based in Sioux Falls.

Some garbage trucks in Rapid City have new names. The city held a “Name The Garbage Truck” contest to find them. People could vote on their favorites and just over 800 votes were cast.