KOTG: Sioux Falls man accused of impersonating an officer; Cell phone and car stolen from Lyft driver; Authorities in Pennington County see an increase in catalytic converter thefts

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO)– Welcome to Thursday’s On The Go. Here’s what you need to know to start your day!

A Sioux Falls man is accused of pretending to be a police officer when he stopped a woman outside her apartment.Officer Sam Clemens with Sioux Falls Police said the man approached the woman on North Dogwood Place late Tuesday night.

Sioux Falls Police are searching for the people who stole a cell phone and car from a Lyft driver. Authorities say Tuesday night, the Lyft driver dropped off a group of people near Washington High School, when a woman grabbed the driver’s phone. The driver attempted to chase the woman, but another person pushed him. Then, one of the people grabbed the driver’s keys and drove off with the 2015 Mercedes Benz.

Authorities in Pennington County say they are seeing an increase in catalytic converter thefts in the area. Officials say residents should watch for individuals walking around with tools, especially at night.

Rain fell in parts of Southeastern KELOLAND last night.

Amazon is making progress on its new facility in Northern Sioux Falls. The 5 story distribution center will be the largest stand alone building in South Dakota and is scheduled to be completed by spring of next year.

The redevelopment of the old switchyard in downtown Sioux Falls seems to be back on track. Developer Jeff Scherschligt wants to build onto Cherapa place with three new buildings that will include retail, apartments and luxury condos.

Governor Kristi Noem signed a proclamation making Wednesday “Richard Soma Day” in South Dakota to honor an Iroquois principal who has been in education for 49 years and is now retiring. Soma has been principal for over 25 years.