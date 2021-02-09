KOTG: Sioux Falls family safe after fire; Protecting yourself and your car in extreme cold; Judge strikes down Amendment A



SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the Sioux Falls family who lost their home to a fire late Sunday night.

Sioux Falls firefighters are trained to rise to the occasion whenever temperatures plummet.

Speaking of cold — the temperatures in KELOLAND will be hovering above or below zero into the weekend.

Along with taking care of yourself and family during this cold snap, you’ll also want to take care of your vehicles. The most common problem repair shops see during extreme cold is a dead battery.

Monday, a Hughes County Judge ruled that recreational marijuana will remain illegal. Back in November, a majority of South Dakota voters were in favor of Amendment A.

Last month, President Joe Biden signed an executive order stopping construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline which would have delivered crude oil from Western Canada to Midwest refineries. On Monday, people and businesses in western KELOLAND who will be impacted by the cancellation, gathered in Phillip.