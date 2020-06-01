KOTG: Sioux Falls’ emergency declaration expires, protests turn violent and 62 COVID-19 deaths in S.D.

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken declared a state of emergency for the city Sunday night and a city-wide curfew expired at 7 a.m. Monday.

The emergency declaration came after a violent situation broke out in the Empire Mall parking lot.

Governor Noem also spoke out regarding the events in Sioux Falls, saying South Dakota doesn’t tolerate violent protests.

Businesses in Sioux Falls are also dealing with damage following the violent clash.

According to the state department of health, there are now more than 1,000 active cases of the virus statewide.

The state department of health is also confirming a potential COVID-19 exposure at a Sioux Falls gym.

