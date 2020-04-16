KOTG: Sioux Falls area nears 1,000 COVID-19 cases, stay-at-home order moves on and postponing weddings

Smithfield Foods is now the No. 1 COVID-19 hotspot in the country. According to the state department of health, there are now 999 cases of the virus in the Sioux Falls area.

South Dakota meatpacking plant becomes the number one hotspot in America

Wednesday night, the Sioux Falls City Council held a first reading of a stay at home order. The order passed 8-0 for a second reading next week. 

SF City Council discusses proposed stay at home ordinance

Governor Noem discussed the economy and Smithfield Foods situation during a townhall Wednesday night.

Governor Noem discusses latest on COVID-19 during townhall

There are more potential exposure alerts in Sioux Falls.

UPDATE: Seven COVID-19 public exposure sites still active in state as two added today

Futurecast shows the system today to our south. We expect clearing tonight and a dry forecast moving forward. Winds will be breezy by Saturday.

Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, April 16th

The food distribution held in Sioux Falls Tuesday helped 800 families.  It will happen every Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Helpline Center creating a centralized food distribution site

Alyssa Hanson and her fiance Cole Krehbiel were supposed to tie the knot this summer, but after all the planning that went into it, made the difficult decision to postpone their wedding until next summer now.

Couple postpones wedding until next summer due to coronavirus

