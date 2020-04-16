KOTG: Sioux Falls area nears 1,000 COVID-19 cases, stay-at-home order moves on and postponing weddings

Here’s what you need to know to start the day.

Smithfield Foods is now the No. 1 COVID-19 hotspot in the country. According to the state department of health, there are now 999 cases of the virus in the Sioux Falls area.

Wednesday night, the Sioux Falls City Council held a first reading of a stay at home order. The order passed 8-0 for a second reading next week.

Governor Noem discussed the economy and Smithfield Foods situation during a townhall Wednesday night.

There are more potential exposure alerts in Sioux Falls.

Futurecast shows the system today to our south. We expect clearing tonight and a dry forecast moving forward. Winds will be breezy by Saturday.

The food distribution held in Sioux Falls Tuesday helped 800 families. It will happen every Tuesday and Thursday from noon to 8 p.m. at the W.H. Lyon Fairgrounds.

Alyssa Hanson and her fiance Cole Krehbiel were supposed to tie the knot this summer, but after all the planning that went into it, made the difficult decision to postpone their wedding until next summer now.

