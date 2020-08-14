KOTG: Shots fired outside S.F. gas station, bison injures woman in Custer State Park and preparations underway for Sanford International

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Police were kept busy in central Sioux Falls Thursday night after shots were fired.

SFPD investigating shooting at 6th Street gas station

Sioux Falls police are also investigating three overdose deaths that all happened within the last week.

SFPD: 11 overdoses in 30 days, 3 suspected fentanyl deaths

A frightening scene at Custer State Park.  A witness shared this video with us. If you look closely, you can see a bison tossing a woman around. 

Woman attacked by bison at Custer State Park

A section of Interstate 90 near Okaton, South Dakota was closed for two hours following a vehicle fire.

RV fire closes I-90 for two hours Thursday

The Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference is canceling its fall competition and championships, and suspending all sporting events through the end of the calendar year.

NSIC cancels competition and championships for remainder of 2020

There’s just 23 days until the Sanford International tees off at the Minnehaha Country Club. 

Sanford International volunteers get their gear for the golf tournament

