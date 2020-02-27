KOTG: Shooting investigation, technical colleges and clearing storm drains

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Sioux Falls police continue to investigate a shooting near 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

A homeless man is facing a long list of charges, including possession of stolen vehicles, grand theft, and resisting arrest.

This is the third recent case where a suspect is accused of re-offending while out on release.

It will be a day of thick cloud cover in eastern KELOLAND. Expect periods of sunshine from time to time; otherwise clouds will rule the sky.

The city of Sioux Falls is doing routine work now to keep snowmelt and rainwater running smoothly through the city.

South Dakota technical institutes will soon be known as technical colleges.

The Bethany Mennonite Church in Freeman is looking to share their message with more people.

