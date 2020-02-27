1  of  2
KOTG: Shooting investigation, technical colleges and clearing storm drains

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

Sioux Falls police continue to investigate a shooting near 26th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

Sioux Falls police investigating shooting

A homeless man is facing a long list of charges, including possession of stolen vehicles, grand theft, and resisting arrest. 

Suspect in a stolen truck case caught on camera could be responsible for several other thefts in the city

This is the third recent case where a suspect is accused of re-offending while out on release. 

3 released defendants commit more crimes

It will be a day of thick cloud cover in eastern KELOLAND.  Expect periods of sunshine from time to time; otherwise clouds will rule the sky. 

Storm Center Update – Thursday AM February 27

The city of Sioux Falls is doing routine work now to keep snowmelt and rainwater running smoothly through the city. 

Winter an ideal time for stormwater channel & pond maintenance

South Dakota technical institutes will soon be known as technical colleges. 

Executive director says renaming technical institutes to technical colleges boosts public perception

The Bethany Mennonite Church in Freeman is looking to share their message with more people. 

One rural church hopes to expand its message to a broader audience

