KOTG: SFSD releases update for upcoming school year, outdoor music and chances of thunderstorms

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Starting Monday east 26th Street will be closed from Veterans Parkway to Arrowhead Parkway.  The closure is to allow crews to mill and overlay 26th Street. 

A summer outdoor concert series gets underway this week in central Sioux Falls.

The Sioux Falls School District has released an update on its return to school for the upcoming school year. 

Justin Peterson of Sioux Falls was recently diagnosed with bile duct cancer, and this week he heads to Mayo Clinic to get a second opinion about his illness. That’s why some of his coworkers wanted to show their support for him and his family by hosting a surprise caravan in front of his house Sunday.

Zechariah Cartledge is the founder of Running 4 Heroes Incorporated, an organization he started a little over a year and a half ago based in Winter Springs, Florida. 

