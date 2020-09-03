KOTG: SFPD searching for stabbing suspect, COVID-19 debate heats up in Brookings and new glasses for Nico

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
A busy night for police in central Sioux Falls started with reports of a stabbing.
Members of Serenity Dennard’s family have decided to hire a private investigator.
An annual event aimed at remembering the fallen heroes of 9-11 will have a new look this year.
Nico Swalley wasn’t liking what he was seeing the day we stopped and interviewed him along Minnesota Avenue. During our interview Nico’s glasses came apart. So, Dr. Jeff Sayler of Sioux Falls Family Vision scheduled an eye exam for Nico to get him a pair of new glasses.
Sioux Falls police provided an update from Tuesday’s incident near 13th Street and Summit Avenue.
On Wednesday night, the Brookings City Council held a special meeting to talk about possibly cracking down on efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.
Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!