KOTG: SFPD searching for stabbing suspect, COVID-19 debate heats up in Brookings and new glasses for Nico

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

A busy night for police in central Sioux Falls started with reports of a stabbing.

Police searching for man wanted for stabbing, burglary

Members of Serenity Dennard’s family have decided to hire a private investigator. 

Family members of Serenity Dennard hire a private investigator

An annual event aimed at remembering the fallen heroes of 9-11 will have a new look this year. 

Upcoming Step Up For Heroes event will have new look, same mission

Nico Swalley wasn’t liking what he was seeing the day we stopped and interviewed him along Minnesota Avenue. During our interview Nico’s glasses came apart. So, Dr. Jeff Sayler of Sioux Falls Family Vision scheduled an eye exam for Nico to get him a pair of new glasses.

Nico gets a new pair of glasses

Sioux Falls police provided an update from Tuesday’s incident near 13th Street and Summit Avenue. 

17-year-old girl shot in the head; 18-year-old arrested for assault, reckless discharge

On Wednesday night, the Brookings City Council held a special meeting to talk about possibly cracking down on efforts to slow the spread of COVID-19.

Brookings City Council discusses adding additional COVID-19 restrictions

