KOTG: SFPD searching for stabbing suspect, COVID-19 debate heats up in Brookings and new glasses for Nico

South Dakota reached new highs in the number of daily and active cases of COVID-19 this weekend.The South Dakota Department of Health reported Saturday 425 new cases and 2,428 active cases, both of them record totals for the state since the pandemic started. The state also reported two new deaths Saturday: they were an elderly man and woman in Codington and Lawrence Counties.The total number of deaths now stands at 167.