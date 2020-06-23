KOTG: SFPD reviewing videos from arrest, COVID-19 federal funding and PREMIER Center preparing for fans

People in Sioux Falls celebrated Juneteenth on Friday by holding a protest downtown. Protesters held up signs in support of the Black Lives Matter movement along Minnesota Avenue. Organizers say it's important to protests like this take part in the community to ensure their voices are heard. Protesters say they're encouraged that there's more public awareness about Juneteenth, which marks the end of slavery in the United States.

Corporations are responding to Black Lives Matters protests by making changes in their marketing. Quaker Oats announced this week that the company is ending the Aunt Jemima brand. Hear from a local collector of Aunt Jemima figurines and mementos about why he no longer finds racially-based product lines offensive.