KOTG: SFPD reviewing videos from arrest, COVID-19 federal funding and PREMIER Center preparing for fans

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.
Some say Sioux Falls Police used excessive force in videos now making the rounds on social media.
A 42-year-old Sioux falls man is facing second degree kidnapping charges.
A Florida man is facing charges in Aberdeen in connection with an alleged assault on Philadelphia Eagles player Dallas Goedert.
The total number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota has surpassed 6,300.
Cities and counties across South Dakota are set to receive funding for COVID-19 related expenses.
Guests will soon be heading back to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. In July it will host the PBR. Then in September, country music star Toby Keith will take the stage.
Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.