KOTG: SFPD reviewing videos from arrest, COVID-19 federal funding and PREMIER Center preparing for fans

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Some say Sioux Falls Police used excessive force in videos now making the rounds on social media.

‘I was very scared:’ Families react to Sioux Falls Police use of force in parking garage

A 42-year-old Sioux falls man is facing second degree kidnapping charges.

Sioux Falls man facing second degree kidnapping charge

A Florida man is facing charges in Aberdeen in connection with an alleged assault on Philadelphia Eagles player Dallas Goedert.

Aberdeen police announce Florida man arrested from assault on Goedert

The total number of COVID-19 cases in South Dakota has surpassed 6,300.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 29 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 81; Active cases at 808

Cities and counties across South Dakota are set to receive funding for COVID-19 related expenses.

South Dakota cities and counties set to receive $200 million in funding for COVID-related expenses

Guests will soon be heading back to the Denny Sanford PREMIER Center. In July it will host the PBR.  Then in September, country music star Toby Keith will take the stage.

PREMIER Center taking steps to provide a safe and clean environment for guests

