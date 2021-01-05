KOTG: SFPD remind drivers to lock vehicles, COVID-19 cases continue decrease trend and snow for Wednesday

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Rapid City police have arrested two men in connection to three robberies, that happened within 20 minutes of each other.

Rapid City police investigating string of robberies

Two people were arrested in connection with two casino burglaries this weekend.

Two people arrested in connection with casino burglaries in Sioux Falls

Sioux Falls police say 15 cars were reported stolen over the weekend.

Car thefts rising in Sioux Falls

The number of active cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in Sioux Falls continues to trend downward.

South Dakota passes 100,000 COVID-19 infections

EMS supervisor Robby Vargas-Cortes and registered nurse Eric Vander Lee each work at Sanford Canton Inwood Medical Center. Two days before Christmas, Vander Lee was set to administer a COVID-19 vaccine to Vargas-Cortes at the medical center.

Come for a vaccine, stay for a proposal: Beresford health care couple engaged

The map below shows our latest snow forecast with the highlighted 2-4″ amounts in Sioux Falls and Aberdeen. It’s not a big storm, but the steady light to moderate snow over a 24 hour period will add up over time.

Storm Center Update-Tuesday AM, January 5th

