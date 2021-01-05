KOTG: SFPD remind drivers to lock vehicles, COVID-19 cases continue decrease trend and snow for Wednesday

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Rapid City police have arrested two men in connection to three robberies, that happened within 20 minutes of each other.

Two people were arrested in connection with two casino burglaries this weekend.

Sioux Falls police say 15 cars were reported stolen over the weekend.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 and hospitalizations in Sioux Falls continues to trend downward.

EMS supervisor Robby Vargas-Cortes and registered nurse Eric Vander Lee each work at Sanford Canton Inwood Medical Center. Two days before Christmas, Vander Lee was set to administer a COVID-19 vaccine to Vargas-Cortes at the medical center.

The map below shows our latest snow forecast with the highlighted 2-4″ amounts in Sioux Falls and Aberdeen. It’s not a big storm, but the steady light to moderate snow over a 24 hour period will add up over time.

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.