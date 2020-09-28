KOTG: SFPD investigating weekend shooting, gunshots fired Sunday night and a protest for Breonna Taylor

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Here’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

The dean of the USD Knutson School of Law says it should come as no surprise that President Trump has nominated Federal Judge Amy Coney Barrett to fill the U-S Supreme Court vacancy created by the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. "She's been a strong candidate among legal, conservative thinkers for a long period of time so I don't think it's particularly surprising that she would be on the list." Dean Neil Fulton says the conservative Judge Barrett would shift the court to the right. But he says her individual impact is hard to assess at this time since justices often rule differently than what many legal observers expect.