KOTG: SFPD investigating weekend shooting, gunshots fired Sunday night and a protest for Breonna Taylor

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

Sioux Falls police expect to release more information this week about a shooting that sent one person to the hospital from just after midnight Saturday. 

Update: One injured, suspect arrested in Sioux Falls shooting

On Sunday, officers were called to the Southridge Apartments near Cliff Avenue and Northstar Place for reports of gunshots. 

Police respond to gunshots in southern Sioux Falls Sunday night

A Justice for Breonna Taylor demonstration took place in downtown Sioux Falls Sunday.

A ‘Justice for Breonna Taylor’ demonstration in Sioux Falls

USD’s homecoming week kicked off Sunday, but it’s being re-imagined so everyone can celebrate safely.

USD reimagines Dakota Days

A former Sioux Falls teacher, who’s been battling cancer, has a fresh coat of paint on his house thanks to his former co-workers.

Coworkers help former Washington HS teacher fighting cancer

