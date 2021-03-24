KOTG: SFPD investigating overnight shootings; USF students get vaccinated; History made at boys state basketball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, March 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a pair of shootings on the city’s east side.

Authorities in Sioux Falls investigating two shootings on east side of city

We now know the name of woman who died after a crash north of Yankton last Friday.

Dept. of Public Safety identifies woman who died from Friday crash near Yankton

One man is dead after a one-vehicle crash east on Monroe Monday night.

42-year-old man killed in Turner County crash

South Dakota is making progress vaccinating people against COVID-19. More than a third of the population has received at least one shot. Several students at the University of Sioux Falls are now part of that group.  

Several USF students receive COVID-19 vaccine Tuesday

More people are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in South Dakota, including firefighters and those in the food industry.

Phase 1E vaccinations are running smoothly so far at Monument Health

History was made at the South Dakota boys state basketball tournament this past weekend.

Historical game for South Dakota basketball

