KOTG: SFPD investigating overnight shootings; USF students get vaccinated; History made at boys state basketball

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Wednesday, March 24. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Sioux Falls police are investigating a pair of shootings on the city’s east side.

We now know the name of woman who died after a crash north of Yankton last Friday.

One man is dead after a one-vehicle crash east on Monroe Monday night.

South Dakota is making progress vaccinating people against COVID-19. More than a third of the population has received at least one shot. Several students at the University of Sioux Falls are now part of that group.

More people are now eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine in South Dakota, including firefighters and those in the food industry.

History was made at the South Dakota boys state basketball tournament this past weekend.

Download the KELOLAND News app to find the latest headlines while on the go.