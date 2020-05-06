KOTG: SFPD investigating downtown vandalism, S.D. COVID-19 death toll at 24 and cooler temperatures

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

Police in Sioux Falls are investigating what officers said was a “family crisis” incident on Tuesday night.

Sioux Falls police need help identifying a person of interest in connection with two sculpture vandalisms downtown.

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota is at 24.

After more than a year, the National Transportation Safety Board has released its final report on a small plane crash in McCook county that killed the pilot.

Thom Weber of Sioux Falls, celebrated his 99th birthday Tuesday. His family sang to him at Dowel Rummel Village.

A Harrisburg principal got a surprise outside of her house Tuesday.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!