KOTG: SFPD investigating downtown vandalism, S.D. COVID-19 death toll at 24 and cooler temperatures

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

Police in Sioux Falls are investigating what officers said was a “family crisis” incident on Tuesday night. 

SF Police investigating “family crisis” incident

Sioux Falls police need help identifying a person of interest in connection with two sculpture vandalisms downtown.

Police investigating damage to SculptureWalk sculptures

The COVID-19 death toll in South Dakota is at 24. 

South Dakota COVID-19 update: Death toll at 24 as active cases go down to 802

After more than a year, the National Transportation Safety Board has released its final report on a small plane crash in McCook county that killed the pilot.

Feds release final report on 2019 McCook County plane crash

Thom Weber of Sioux Falls, celebrated his 99th birthday Tuesday. His family sang to him at Dowel Rummel Village.

WWII Veteran celebrates 99th birthday

A Harrisburg principal got a surprise outside of her house Tuesday.

Harrisburg principal surprised with parade

