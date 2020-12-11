KOTG: SFPD continues homicide investigation, hospital chaplains playing vital role and NTSB issues final report of 2018 Xmas plane crash

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

A newly released report from the National Transportation Safety Board is putting blame on the pilot for a deadly Christmas Day plane crash in 2018.

VIDEO: NTSB releases footage that was key part in fatal Christmas plane crash investigation

Sioux Falls police have identified the teenager shot and killed Wednesday night, but they are still searching for answers and a suspect.

Teenager killed in Wednesday night shooting

A man with a long criminal history is waking up behind bars this morning, accused of fighting with a police officer in front of kids at a Sioux Falls middle school.

Man arrested for possession of meth at Patrick Henry Middle School

Yankton is joining the list of cities in South Dakota mandating masks.

Yankton joins list of S.D. cities with a mask mandate

When you think of frontline workers, no doubt doctors and nurses come to mind. But hospital chaplains are also attending COVID-19 deaths and consoling families. 

COVID-19 Beyond the Numbers: Hospital chaplains help frontline workers cope

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Thursday to an organization that traces its origins to South Dakota.

George McGovern’s ties to 2020 Nobel Peace Prize recipient

