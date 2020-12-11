KOTG: SFPD continues homicide investigation, hospital chaplains playing vital role and NTSB issues final report of 2018 Xmas plane crash

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go.

A newly released report from the National Transportation Safety Board is putting blame on the pilot for a deadly Christmas Day plane crash in 2018.

Sioux Falls police have identified the teenager shot and killed Wednesday night, but they are still searching for answers and a suspect.

A man with a long criminal history is waking up behind bars this morning, accused of fighting with a police officer in front of kids at a Sioux Falls middle school.

Yankton is joining the list of cities in South Dakota mandating masks.

When you think of frontline workers, no doubt doctors and nurses come to mind. But hospital chaplains are also attending COVID-19 deaths and consoling families.

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded Thursday to an organization that traces its origins to South Dakota.

