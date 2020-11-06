KOTG: SFPD continue search for missing 11-year-old girl, 50 COVID-19 deaths in November and LHS soccer team remembers Venance

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go.

The family of a Watertown woman who disappeared nearly 20 years ago could be closer to finding answers.

Sioux Falls police continue to search for an 11-year-old girl.

Thursday night, the Lincoln High School soccer team came together to honor Venance Kitungano, who died after being shot Saturday night as he was leaving a party.

On Thursday, South Dakota health officials say 22 more people have died of COVID-19. That means more than 50 South Dakotans have died already this month.

Kansas now has a restriction that doesn’t ban visitors from South Dakota, but it does either require a 14-day quarantine upon arrival or a negative COVID-19 test taken within a specified time frame.

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Western KELOLAND, causing worry for the health care system.

Hours after the final vote was counted in Minnehaha County, Auditor Bob Litz tested positive for COVID-19.

