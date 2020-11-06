KOTG: SFPD continue search for missing 11-year-old girl, 50 COVID-19 deaths in November and LHS soccer team remembers Venance

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

The family of a Watertown woman who disappeared nearly 20 years ago could be closer to finding answers.

Watertown cold case: ‘We need this closure’

Sioux Falls police continue to search for an 11-year-old girl.

SFPD searching for missing 11-year-old girl

Thursday night, the Lincoln High School soccer team came together to honor Venance Kitungano, who died after being shot Saturday night as he was leaving a party.

Lincoln High School soccer team honors Venance Kitungano

On Thursday, South Dakota health officials say 22 more people have died of COVID-19. That means more than 50 South Dakotans have died already this month.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 1,360 new total cases; Death toll rises to 480; Active cases at 13,610

Kansas now has a restriction that doesn’t ban visitors from South Dakota, but it does either require a 14-day quarantine upon arrival or a negative COVID-19 test taken within a specified time frame.

Kansas travel restriction impacts upcoming recruiting trips for Augie women’s soccer coaching staff

Coronavirus cases continue to rise in Western KELOLAND, causing worry for the health care system.

Monument Health prepares for increase in COVID-19 patients

Hours after the final vote was counted in Minnehaha County, Auditor Bob Litz tested positive for COVID-19.

Minnehaha County Auditor quarantining after testing positive for COVID-19 days after Election Day

