KOTG: SFFR respond to garage fire; police investigating crash involving juveniles; ride benefits Midwest Honor Flight

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Monday, June 14. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

Crews in Sioux Falls are investigating after a garage fire in the western part of the city.

Sioux Falls Fire Rescue investigating garage fire

South Dakota’s Highway Patrol is investigating after a deadly crash south of Wolsey, South Dakota.

South Dakota authorities investigating fatal two-vehicle crash in Beadle County

Sioux Falls police are investigating a two-vehicle crash that involved as many as ten people, all of them juveniles.

Multiple people involved in crash in Sioux Falls

Vermillion Pride ended on Sunday with a worship service at Prentis Park.

Worship service closes out Vermillion Pride events

Midwest Honor Flight trips were put on hold because of COVID-19, but they are set to start back up in September. Sunday, the organization hosted an Honor Ride to honor veterans and raise money for the organization.

An ‘Honor Ride’ to help raise money to send veterans to Washington D.C.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation
See Full Weather Forecast

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 