KOTG: SF Mayor calls for more mitigation measures as cases continue to climb, S.D. to start hydroxychloroquine trial and addressing food needs

Governor Kristi Noem says Sioux Falls could see COVID-19 cases peak sooner than the rest of the state. More than 700 people in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties have now tested positive.

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is worried COVID 19 cases could surge dramatically, and overwhelm hospitals.

South Dakota is launching a statewide clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine.

A new app that lets people in South and North Dakota track where they’ve been is up and running for some types of phones.

Just last month, the Helpline Center said it received more than 2,200 calls for food assistance. That’s why it’s partnering with Feeding South Dakota, Faith Temple Church, Salvation Army and Corona Help Sioux Falls.

You can help fight homelessness in the Sioux Falls area just by purchasing some coffee.

