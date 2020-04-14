KOTG: SF Mayor calls for more mitigation measures as cases continue to climb, S.D. to start hydroxychloroquine trial and addressing food needs

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Governor Kristi Noem says Sioux Falls could see COVID-19 cases peak sooner than the rest of the state. More than 700 people in Minnehaha and Lincoln Counties have now tested positive.

Monday’s COVID-19 cases increase by 138, 127 new cases in Minnehaha County

Sioux Falls Mayor Paul TenHaken is worried COVID 19 cases could surge dramatically, and overwhelm hospitals.

Sioux Falls Mayor says time for COVID mitigation is “dwindling,” wants shelter-in-place order

South Dakota is launching a statewide clinical trial of hydroxychloroquine.

Sanford Health launches clinical trial to fight and treat COVID-19

A new app that lets people in South and North Dakota track where they’ve been is up and running for some types of phones. 

New app used in Dakotas for fighting COVID-19 works on iPhones 6.0 and newer, official says

Just last month, the Helpline Center said it received more than 2,200 calls for food assistance. That’s why it’s partnering with Feeding South Dakota, Faith Temple Church, Salvation Army and Corona Help Sioux Falls.

Helpline Center creating a centralized food distribution site

You can help fight homelessness in the Sioux Falls area just by purchasing some coffee.

Virtual coffee event to help prevent homelessness

