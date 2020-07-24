KOTG: SF man arrested in cold case, family thanks SF nurse and Minnesotans react to mask mandate

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go.

A Sioux Falls man is waking up behind bars this morning — accused of killing a woman almost 50 years ago in Willmar, Minnesota.

Sioux Falls police say an officer was appropriate in the use of force during an incident between officers and a group of young people in a parking garage.

Two men are in the Minnehaha County jail this morning facing charges in an armed robbery Wednesday morning.

Minnesotans are ready to follow an order from the governor about masking-up, whether they agree with the mandate, or not.

Health care staff have an important role in the fight against COVID-19, and it isn’t only about providing medical care.

