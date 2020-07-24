KOTG: SF man arrested in cold case, family thanks SF nurse and Minnesotans react to mask mandate

On the Go

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

A Sioux Falls man is waking up behind bars this morning — accused of killing a woman almost 50 years ago in Willmar, Minnesota. 

Police in MN arrest Sioux Falls man in connection with 1974 homicide cold case

Sioux Falls police say an officer was appropriate in the use of force during an incident between officers and a group of young people in a parking garage. 

Use of force by Sioux Falls police in June 21 incident deemed ‘reasonable’

Two men are in the Minnehaha County jail this morning facing charges in an armed robbery Wednesday morning. 

Two men arrested from Burnside Game Place robbery

Minnesotans are ready to follow an order from the governor about masking-up, whether they agree with the mandate, or not.

Minnesotans react to mask mandate

Health care staff have an important role in the fight against COVID-19, and it isn’t only about providing medical care.

COVID-19 patient’s family thankful for nurse who helped them say goodbye

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Continuing The Conversation

Trending Stories

Don't Miss!

More Don't Miss


 

More Contests