KOTG: SF City Council to weigh ‘stay at home’ order, COVID-19 cases near 1,000 and new food distribution center opens

There have been 823 COVID-19 cases in the Sioux Falls area. Mayor Paul TenHaken once again asked Governor Kristi Noem for a “stay at home” order. Governor Noem responded, saying she doesn’t think it’s appropriate at this time.  

Noem using ‘science, facts and data’ to reject TenHaken’s shelter-in-place, isolation center requests; Smithfield COVID-19 cases make it second largest hotspot in country

The Sioux Falls City Council is set to vote on a “stay at home” order Thursday. Wednesday will be the first reading. 

SF City Council to vote on ‘stay at home’ order

It was a busy day at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls as workers prepare to close the facility.

Governor Noem: 70% of Minnehaha County’s positive cases are tied to Smithfield plant

Our Futurecast update shows the snow sinking into Nebraska Wednesday. Some of that snow could clip along the South Dakota border early Thursday, but that should be end of winter elements in the forecast.

Storm Center Update- Wednesday, April 15th

On Tuesdays and Thursdays now, you can pick up food at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds from noon until 8 p.m.

New Feeding South Dakota distribution begins

Many businesses are going remote including The Compass Center, which helps victims of abuse.

The Compass Center is going remote

As COVID-19 cases multiply, it seems like the pandemic gets more complicated. But, to fight it, a doctor says we need to remember the basics.

Doctor says basic safety, hygiene practices still crucial to COVID-19 fight

