KOTG: SF City Council to weigh ‘stay at home’ order, COVID-19 cases near 1,000 and new food distribution center opens

There have been 823 COVID-19 cases in the Sioux Falls area. Mayor Paul TenHaken once again asked Governor Kristi Noem for a “stay at home” order. Governor Noem responded, saying she doesn’t think it’s appropriate at this time.

The Sioux Falls City Council is set to vote on a “stay at home” order Thursday. Wednesday will be the first reading.

It was a busy day at Smithfield Foods in Sioux Falls as workers prepare to close the facility.

Our Futurecast update shows the snow sinking into Nebraska Wednesday. Some of that snow could clip along the South Dakota border early Thursday, but that should be end of winter elements in the forecast.

On Tuesdays and Thursdays now, you can pick up food at the WH Lyon Fairgrounds from noon until 8 p.m.

Many businesses are going remote including The Compass Center, which helps victims of abuse.

As COVID-19 cases multiply, it seems like the pandemic gets more complicated. But, to fight it, a doctor says we need to remember the basics.

