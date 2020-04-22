KOTG: SF City Council extends social distance ordinance, sunny and 70s for KELOLAND

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

There are more than 1,500 COVID-19 cases in the Sioux Falls area and a majority of them are linked to Smithfield Foods. 

COVID-19 latest: 1 new death, 70 new cases and 9 new hospitalizations

The Sioux Falls City Council has withdrawn a proposed stay-at-home order and it has extended an ordinance that mandates social distancing at certain businesses.

SF City Council withdraws proposed stay-at-home order, extends social distancing ordinance for businesses

Highs will be in the 70s for most areas with a few spots near 80!

Storm Center Update- Wednesday AM, April 22nd

Independent contractors and small business owners in South Dakota, who have lost their jobs or can’t find work because of the pandemic, can now begin filing for unemployment insurance.

Unemployment claims skyrocket in South Dakota

A KELOLAND company makes parts for fire trucks, rescue vehicles, and power systems. Now, it’s also producing parts for ventilators.

Local manufacturing company making ventilator parts

DSU instructor, Rob Honomichl says following some basic cyber security techniques can help keep you protected.

Cybersecurity tips to keep in mind when working from home

