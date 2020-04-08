KOTG: SF city council extends business limit ordinance and Pennington County holds a salute

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

In just one week, South Dakota has gone from 108 cases of COVID-19 to 320 cases. That’s an increase of nearly 200 percent.

The state health department says an employee at the Yankton Walmart Pharmacy tested positive for COVID-19.

The Sioux Falls City Council has unanimously decided to extend an ordinance that limits the number of people to 10 at certain businesses.

After a very warm Tuesday, the weather is turning cooler today across KELOLAND. Our Futurecast update shows a few morning showers in the south, but those will be light and move away for the afternoon.

At Prairie Green golf course, management has implemented a lot of changes including 12 minute staggered tee times and moving the check-in outdoors to keep golfers from gathering in the club house.

To show support and appreciation for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennington County first-responders gave a special salute on Tuesday.

