KOTG: SF city council extends business limit ordinance and Pennington County holds a salute

In just one week, South Dakota has gone from 108 cases of COVID-19 to 320 cases.  That’s an increase of nearly 200 percent.

The state health department says an employee at the Yankton Walmart Pharmacy tested positive for COVID-19.

The Sioux Falls City Council has unanimously decided to extend an ordinance that limits the number of people to 10 at certain businesses.

After a very warm Tuesday, the weather is turning cooler today across KELOLAND. Our Futurecast update shows a few morning showers in the south, but those will be light and move away for the afternoon.

At Prairie Green golf course, management has implemented a lot of changes including 12 minute staggered tee times and moving the check-in outdoors to keep golfers from gathering in the club house.

To show support and appreciation for health care workers during the COVID-19 pandemic, Pennington County first-responders gave a special salute on Tuesday.

