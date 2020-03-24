KOTG: SF Board of Health meeting, Gov. Noem providing updates and mild weather

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go.

Governor Kristi Noem has signed an executive order in South Dakota after announcing community spread cases of COVID-19 in three counties. Noem will hold another update at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

The executive order gives businesses, citizens, and community leaders guidelines on what to do during COVID-19. However, it doesn’t mandate any business shutdowns.

The governor’s executive order comes as the Sioux Falls Health Board plans to meet Tuesday to consider the closures of non-essential services.

Sioux Falls business owner Mark Fonder opted to close his restaurants on Sunday, and a picture posted to social media played a role in that decision.

In Minnesota and Iowa, restaurants, bars, theaters and more have been closed since last week following mandates from the state’s governors.

