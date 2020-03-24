1  of  9
KOTG: SF Board of Health meeting, Gov. Noem providing updates and mild weather

Here’s Tuesday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Governor Kristi Noem has signed an executive order in South Dakota after announcing community spread cases of COVID-19 in three counties. Noem will hold another update at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday.

Gov. Noem holding COVID-19 update at 11:30 a.m. Tuesday

The executive order gives businesses, citizens, and community leaders guidelines on what to do during COVID-19.  However, it doesn’t mandate any business shutdowns.

Governor: S.D. businesses, communities “will follow the direction of this executive order”

The governor’s executive order comes as the Sioux Falls Health Board plans to meet Tuesday to consider the closures of non-essential services.

UPDATE: Sioux Falls considering recommendations to close businesses due to COVID-19

Enjoy the forecast Tuesday with highs in the 50s in the east and 60s for much of central KELOLAND.

Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, March 24th

One local business isn’t ‘playing’ around when it comes to your child’s education.

Child’s Play Toys delivering positivity during pandemic

Sioux Falls business owner Mark Fonder opted to close his restaurants on Sunday, and a picture posted to social media played a role in that decision.

Barrel House and Krav’N close after mayor posts picture on social media

In Minnesota and Iowa, restaurants, bars, theaters and more have been closed since last week following mandates from the state’s governors.

Hills, MN and Larchwood, Iowa quiet in time of social distancing, mandates

