KOTG: Severe weather in the weekend forecast, COVID-19 death toll at 48 in S.D. and no injuries from house fire

Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

There were no injuries reported from a house fire late Thursday night in Sioux Falls. 

No injuries from house fire on 6th Street

Sioux Falls police say the driver of a car that collided with a pickup truck on Cliff Avenue has died of his injuries. 

Man dies following crash on Cliff Avenue

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in several South Dakota counties.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 73 new positive cases; Death toll increases to 48; Active cases at 1,057

Strong to severe weather will be watched in KELOLAND for Saturday.  Large hail will be the main threat out of the storms tomorrow as well as heavy rainfall.

Storm Center Update – Friday AM May 22

The city of Sioux Falls will be looking at repealing the so-called ‘no mingling’ ordinance.

Sioux Falls seeing downward trend in COVID-19 cases and hasn’t seen the surge in hospitalizations

Black Hawk residents impacted by an early May sinkhole into an abandoned mine expressed concern for their safety during Thursday’s conference call with Governor Kristi Noem.

Governor Noem says state had no knowledge of abandoned mine

Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park of Sioux Falls is full this weekend, but the general manager says it took a little longer to fill up this year.

Keeping campgrounds clean

