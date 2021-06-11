KOTG: Severe weather in KELOLAND; extreme heat safety; DCI investigation of semi along I-29

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Friday, June 11. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. 

Showers and thunderstorms have brought areas of welcome rain, but some unwanted severe weather as well. 

There are a few things you can do to stay safe if severe weather hits your home. First, make sure to keep listening to your local news or your weather radio for the latest on the storm’s path.

If you are under a severe thunderstorm warning, get to a secure location in your home. If you are in a building, stay away from windows and do not go to large open rooms.

Our recent string of hot temperatures can be dangerous for people outside. Clinical Dietitian with Sanford Oncology Tiffany Krogstad says it’s crucial to watch what we eat and drink while enjoying these warm temps.

Watch what you eat while in the heat

Police in Rapid City are trying to figure out who fired several shots into a large apartment complex early Thursday morning.

Authorities in Rapid City investigating multiple shots fired at apartment complex

115 mph. That’s the speed investigators have determined a car was going when it ran a red light and hit another vehicle in Sioux Falls last month, killing two high school students.

Investigators: Driver going 115 miles per hour before deadly crash in Sioux Falls in May

We’re learning new details about the death investigation along Interstate 29 that happened Tuesday afternoon. The South Dakota Department of Criminal Investigations says authorities found two people dead in the cab of the semi-truck.

South Dakota DCI: Two adults found dead in semi-truck along I-29

