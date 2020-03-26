1  of  2
KOTG: Sen. Thune back in S.D., Meade County COVID-19 case and more rain

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day! 

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) talked to two doctors and then took a charter flight to South Dakota wearing a mask “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a spokesperson.

Thune misses key vote, ‘self-monitoring’ after not feeling well

Sioux Falls Police were called to the Black Diamond Casino in the 5100 block of West 41st Street for reports of a robbery.

Police investigating robbery at Black Diamond Casino

Following the largest prison escape in decades and an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19, the warden of the South Dakota Women’s Prison is out.

S.D. Women’s Prison warden has resigned

It’s another morning of clouds, fog in spots, and even areas of light rain and snow. We expect areas of snow to accumulate in western SD.

Storm Center Update- Thursday AM, March 26th

There are a total of 41 cases in South Dakota that have tested positive for COVID-19. Governor Kristi Noem used her time to tell South Dakotans to pause, and take a step back.

Gov. Noem encourages South Dakotans ‘to pause, to take a step back’

Meade County now has its first confirmed case of COVID-19. Health officials say it’s a caregiver working in the Cancer Care Institute at Monument Health in Rapid City. Roughly one 100 patients, two physicians and 10 other caregivers may have been exposed.

First confirmed COVID-19 case in Meade County is a caregiver at Monument Health

Bedford Industries has developed a protective face shield.

Bedford Industries creates protective equipment for medical staff

Stay with KELOLAND.com and KELOLAND News for the latest developments.

