KOTG: Sen. Thune back in S.D., Meade County COVID-19 case and more rain

Sen. John Thune (R-SD) talked to two doctors and then took a charter flight to South Dakota wearing a mask “out of an abundance of caution,” according to a spokesperson.

Sioux Falls Police were called to the Black Diamond Casino in the 5100 block of West 41st Street for reports of a robbery.

Following the largest prison escape in decades and an inmate who tested positive for COVID-19, the warden of the South Dakota Women’s Prison is out.

It’s another morning of clouds, fog in spots, and even areas of light rain and snow. We expect areas of snow to accumulate in western SD.

There are a total of 41 cases in South Dakota that have tested positive for COVID-19. Governor Kristi Noem used her time to tell South Dakotans to pause, and take a step back.

Meade County now has its first confirmed case of COVID-19. Health officials say it’s a caregiver working in the Cancer Care Institute at Monument Health in Rapid City. Roughly one 100 patients, two physicians and 10 other caregivers may have been exposed.

Bedford Industries has developed a protective face shield.

