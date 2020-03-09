KOTG: Semifinal Monday at the Summit League Tournament and colder weather

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.
The Summit League Tournament kicked off this weekend in Sioux Falls. And as basketball fans get ready to gear up for another exciting day of action KELOLAND’s Travis Fossing has an update.
The warm weather this weekend has lead to a rise on area river. Major flooding is forecast along the James in the Huron area.
Over the weekend two people were forced out of their apartment in an early morning fire in Sioux Falls.
When veterans return home, it can be hard for them to manage any legal disputes that may have happened while they were deployed.
Over the weekend, KELOLAND MEDIA GROUP celebrated a huge anniversary.
People were curling for a cause on Saturday at the Scheels IcePlex.
Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!