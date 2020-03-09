KOTG: Semifinal Monday at the Summit League Tournament and colder weather

Welcome to Monday’s KELOLAND On The Go! Find everything you need to know in news and weather to start your week.

The Summit League Tournament kicked off this weekend in Sioux Falls. And as basketball fans get ready to gear up for another exciting day of action KELOLAND’s Travis Fossing has an update.

Two South Dakota women’s teams featured in 2020 Summit League semifinals

The warm weather this weekend has lead to a rise on area river. Major flooding is forecast along the James in the Huron area.

Storm Center Update- Monday AM, March 9th

Over the weekend two people were forced out of their apartment in an early morning fire in Sioux Falls. 

Fire damages apartment & bakery near downtown Sioux Falls

When veterans return home, it can be hard for them to manage any legal disputes that may have happened while they were deployed.  

USD hosting free law-clinic for veterans

Over the weekend, KELOLAND MEDIA GROUP celebrated a huge anniversary. 

Remembering our Captain

People were curling for a cause on Saturday at the Scheels IcePlex. 

Learning to curl for a good cause

