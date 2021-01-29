KOTG: Search for Serenity Dennard suspended; No school for 6-12 graders in Beresford; Freezing drizzle this weekend

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — Happy Friday! Here’s KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day.

Another day, and another report of people getting into unlocked cars.

Police once again reminding you to lock your car doors

After hundreds of people logged 6,000 miles, the search for Serenity Dennard has been suspended.

Search for Serenity Dennard suspended, investigation remains open

In a post on its Facebook page, the Beresford School District says there will be no school for students and staff in grades 6-12 on Friday.

Beresford School District cancels school due to COVID-19 cases

Friday will be an exciting day at Touchmark at All Saints in Sioux Falls.

Touchmark at All Saints prepare for second dose

The state entered 1D of its vaccination plan last week, which includes those who are 80 and older and some people at high risk. Prairie Lakes Healthcare System’s president and CEO says patients have been appreciative of getting the vaccine.

Prairie Lakes gives update on COVID-19 vaccinations

A House bill endorsed by both parties at the state capital seeks to disclose the security costs for Governor Kristi Noem’s travel on behalf of former President Donald Trump’s campaign last year.

Battle brewing in legislature over Noem’s traveling security costs

