KOTG: Search for missing Aberdeen woman; Vehicles stolen from J & R Auto Sales; Northeast Nebraska tornado

Police in Aberdeen are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing woman. 72-year old Nancee Bitz hasn’t been seen since April 4th.

A Sioux Falls man is waking up behind bars this morning following a robbery last week. 29- year-old Martine Moreno was arrested Tuesday night after a stand-off with police at a house on South Summit Avenue.

A used car dealership in Sioux Falls is hoping surveillance photos can help catch a burglar involved in the theft of four vehicles off its lot.

It’s almost time to start brightening up the outside of your home with flowers and plants. One popular choice that Cliff Avenue Greenhouse grows each year are geraniums. Petunias are also a favorite and they come in a variety of colors. If this is your first time trying your hand at gardening, make sure you don’t take on too much — start with pots to see if you can manage the garden.

Last week, Washington High School students were challenged to reduce screen use by 20,000 minutes across the school.

Another KELOLAND university is making changes to graduation this year. Over 450 students will graduate from the University of Sioux Falls on May 16th. 3 ceremonies will be held at the Sioux Falls Convention Center. The first will be at 10 a.m., followed by one at 2 p.m. and one at 6 p.m.

A tornado touched down Wednesday afternoon, right off of a golf course near Hartington, Nebraska.

