KOTG: SDSU president praises Brookings COVID restrictions, Mitchell School District mandates masks and unemployment payment frustrations

The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed 48 new positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

COVID-19 in South Dakota: 48 new positive cases; Death toll remains at 109; Active cases at 864

Some South Dakotans are feeling frustrated with holdups in unemployment payments.  And the Department of Labor is feeling overwhelmed with 17 times the number of claims since pre-coronavirus. 

Sioux Falls man waits more than two months for unemployment check due to medical condition

When the school year begins next month, masks will be mandatory for all people on Mitchell School District property.

With some exceptions, masks to be mandatory on Mitchell School District property

Madison’s School District is also looking at its back to school options. 

Madison superintendent confirms COVID-19 cases among students, discusses upcoming school year

South Dakota State University’s president is praising Brookings for extending its COVID restrictions. 

SDSU president speaks on City Council’s decision to extend COVID-19 restrictions

