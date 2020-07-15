KOTG: SDSU president praises Brookings COVID restrictions, Mitchell School District mandates masks and unemployment payment frustrations

This is KELOLAND On The Go with what you need to know in news and weather to start your day!

The South Dakota Department of Health confirmed 48 new positive cases of COVID-19 Tuesday morning.

Some South Dakotans are feeling frustrated with holdups in unemployment payments. And the Department of Labor is feeling overwhelmed with 17 times the number of claims since pre-coronavirus.

When the school year begins next month, masks will be mandatory for all people on Mitchell School District property.

Madison’s School District is also looking at its back to school options.

South Dakota State University’s president is praising Brookings for extending its COVID restrictions.

Stay with KELOLAND News and KELOLAND.com for up-to-the-minute developments throughout the day!