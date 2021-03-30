KOTG: Schroeder Fire estimated at 1,900 acres; grass fire near Brandon; Local farmers to launch oat brand

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Tuesday, March 30. Start your day with KELOLAND On The go with everything you need to know in news and weather.

A team from Colorado is making its way to western South Dakota to help crews battling the Schroeder Fire. The team’s plane is able to detect hot spots that may be hard to see with all the smoke.

UPDATE: Schroeder fire estimated at 1,900 acres

Western KELOLAND wasn’t the only area battling flames on Monday. Volunteer firefighters from three departments had a difficult time fighting this blaze north of Brandon. Several farmers, who live in the area, also helped out with their tractors and discs.

Volunteer firefighters battle blaze north of Brandon

Firefighters in Sioux Falls were kept busy late Monday afternoon with a fire near Lowell Elementary.

No injuries, residents displaced after house fire in central Sioux Falls

Many farmers are getting ready to head to their fields for spring planting. A farmer we talked to near Wentworth, South Dakota says he usually aims to start planting corn around April 15th. Right now, he’s been working on getting equipment ready for the field.

Farmers getting ready for planting season

A KELOLAND family farm is excited to announce a new oat brand they’re working on. After years of growing soybeans and corn, the Sumption Farm in Frederick, South Dakota is bringing oats back into the mix.

Local farmers create oat brand

