KOTG: Sanford’s Chief Medical Officer leaving, State Theatre set to open and a new, larger livestock arena for the State Fairgrounds

Here’s Thursday’s KELOLAND On The Go. 

Sioux Falls Police are investigating an incident in the eastern part of the city.

More changes are happening at Sanford Health.  A statement from Sanford Health says Dr. Allison Suttle, the Chief Medical Officer since 2015, decided to leave the health system for new opportunities.

The largest building project proposed in Governor Kristi Noem’s 2022 fiscal year budget would be located on the South Dakota State Fairgrounds in Huron. 

It’s a big week for the State Theatre in downtown Sioux Falls. 

Want to change a $20 bill into a $100?  You can this weekend, by donating to the Salvation Army’s Red Kettle drive. 

